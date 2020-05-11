Wisconsin allowing retail stores to reopen for in-person shopping starting Monday

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is allowing retail stores to reopen for in-person shopping, effective immediately.

The governor issued an emergency order Monday allowing all standalone or strip-mall based retail stores to offer in-person shopping for up to five customers at a time while following social distancing guidelines. Stores that are wholly inside shopping malls with no outdoor entrance are not allowed to open at this time.

The emergency order also allows drive-in theaters to operate with some restrictions.

"In addition to added flexibilities and steps we have already taken for businesses, this is another disciplined turn of the dial that will allow Wisconsin's business owners to safely get back to work and Wisconsin consumers to support their favorite local spots," Evers said in a statement. "Both customers and workers need to be confident in their safety, so we need everyone to be diligent in following best safety practices so we can continue to move our state forward while keeping our neighbors, families, and communities safe and healthy."

All businesses must continue to follow all safety precautions and guidelines under Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” order, which remains in effect until May 26.