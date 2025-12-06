Winter safety tips for the slopes as temperatures drop and snow falls
MINNESOTA (FOX 9) - More snow is expected on Saturday, followed by bitter subzero temperatures predicted Sunday.
With children across Minnesota playing in the snow, medical professionals are reminding parents to make sure their children are taking precautionary measures.
Snow safety
What you can do:
Dr. Angela Sinner, Gillette Children's pediatric physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, says it important to put helmets on while sledding.
Parents can put bike helmets on kids, however, helmets specific to outdoor winter weather are preferred.
Dr. Sinner joined the FOX 9 morning news to share more safety reminders and preparations for colder temperatures. That interview can be viewed above.
The Source: This story uses information shared during a live interview with Dr. Angela Sinner.