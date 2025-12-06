Winter safety tips for the slopes as temperatures drop and snow falls

The Brief The medical community is once again advising children to wear helmets when sledding, saying that injuries can be just as severe as those related to skiing and snowboarding. Gillette Childrens see sledding related injuries every year. Dr. Angela Sinner, Gillette Children's Peadiatric Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician shares safety reminder.



More snow is expected on Saturday, followed by bitter subzero temperatures predicted Sunday.

With children across Minnesota playing in the snow, medical professionals are reminding parents to make sure their children are taking precautionary measures.

Snow safety

What you can do:

Dr. Angela Sinner, Gillette Children's pediatric physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, says it important to put helmets on while sledding.

Parents can put bike helmets on kids, however, helmets specific to outdoor winter weather are preferred.

