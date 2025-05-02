Expand / Collapse search

Winona man facing multiple charges in drug bust

Published  May 2, 2025 11:56am CDT
Authorities located multiple drugs, 10 guns, more than 200 rounds of ammunition and nearly $150,000 in cash executing a search warrant on Thursday in Winona. It resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Justin John Dionysius. (Winona County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • A 38-year-old Winona man is facing multiple charges after a drug bust on Thursday.
    • Justin John Dionysius is currently in the Winona County Jail.
    • Authorities seized multiple drugs, 10 guns, more than 200 rounds of ammunition and nearly $150,000 in cash during the execution of the search warrant.

WINONA, Minn. (fox 9) - A 38-year-old Winona man is facing charges after a May 1 search warrant revealed he was in possession of multiple drugs, weapons and nearly $150,000 in cash during the execution of a search warrant, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin John Dionysius was arrested in connection with the case and has been charged with first, third and fifth-degree possession of narcotics, illegally possessing a dangerous weapon and ammunition.

What happened

The backstory:

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona police and the Southeastern Violent Crimes Task Force combined to execute a search warrant at 11:04 a.m. Thursday at a residence on the 600 block of E 2nd St. in Winona. Authorities were investigating ongoing drug activity at the location.

What did they find?

What we know:

Here’s a look at what authorities found as they executed the warrant:

  • 6.68 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 75.5 grams of cocaine
  • 23 grams of amphetamine
  • 47 dosages of Suboxone
  • 176 fentanyl pills
  • 9.5 grams of heroin
  • 2.5 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms
  • 70 prescription pills
  • 10 handguns, 200-plus rounds of ammunition
  • $148,286 in cash
  • 2 ounces of gold
  • Collectible coins
  • Rolex watches

All the items were seized as Dionysius was taken into custody and eventually charged by the Winona County Attorney’s Office.

What’s next

Timeline:

Dionysius is currently in the Winona County Jail as the investigation is ongoing.

The Source: This article was written from a Winona County Sheriff's Office press release. 

