Winona man facing multiple charges in drug bust
WINONA, Minn. (fox 9) - A 38-year-old Winona man is facing charges after a May 1 search warrant revealed he was in possession of multiple drugs, weapons and nearly $150,000 in cash during the execution of a search warrant, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin John Dionysius was arrested in connection with the case and has been charged with first, third and fifth-degree possession of narcotics, illegally possessing a dangerous weapon and ammunition.
What happened
The backstory:
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona police and the Southeastern Violent Crimes Task Force combined to execute a search warrant at 11:04 a.m. Thursday at a residence on the 600 block of E 2nd St. in Winona. Authorities were investigating ongoing drug activity at the location.
What did they find?
What we know:
Here’s a look at what authorities found as they executed the warrant:
- 6.68 pounds of methamphetamine
- 75.5 grams of cocaine
- 23 grams of amphetamine
- 47 dosages of Suboxone
- 176 fentanyl pills
- 9.5 grams of heroin
- 2.5 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms
- 70 prescription pills
- 10 handguns, 200-plus rounds of ammunition
- $148,286 in cash
- 2 ounces of gold
- Collectible coins
- Rolex watches
All the items were seized as Dionysius was taken into custody and eventually charged by the Winona County Attorney’s Office.
What’s next
Timeline:
Dionysius is currently in the Winona County Jail as the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: This article was written from a Winona County Sheriff's Office press release.