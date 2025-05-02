Winona man facing multiple charges in drug bust

article

The Brief A 38-year-old Winona man is facing multiple charges after a drug bust on Thursday. Justin John Dionysius is currently in the Winona County Jail. Authorities seized multiple drugs, 10 guns, more than 200 rounds of ammunition and nearly $150,000 in cash during the execution of the search warrant.



A 38-year-old Winona man is facing charges after a May 1 search warrant revealed he was in possession of multiple drugs, weapons and nearly $150,000 in cash during the execution of a search warrant, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin John Dionysius was arrested in connection with the case and has been charged with first, third and fifth-degree possession of narcotics, illegally possessing a dangerous weapon and ammunition.

What happened

The backstory:

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona police and the Southeastern Violent Crimes Task Force combined to execute a search warrant at 11:04 a.m. Thursday at a residence on the 600 block of E 2nd St. in Winona. Authorities were investigating ongoing drug activity at the location.

What did they find?

What we know:

Here’s a look at what authorities found as they executed the warrant:

6.68 pounds of methamphetamine

75.5 grams of cocaine

23 grams of amphetamine

47 dosages of Suboxone

176 fentanyl pills

9.5 grams of heroin

2.5 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms

70 prescription pills

10 handguns, 200-plus rounds of ammunition

$148,286 in cash

2 ounces of gold

Collectible coins

Rolex watches

All the items were seized as Dionysius was taken into custody and eventually charged by the Winona County Attorney’s Office.

What’s next

Timeline:

Dionysius is currently in the Winona County Jail as the investigation is ongoing.