Shooting in southern Minnesota leaves 70-year-old woman dead

The Brief A 70-year-old woman in Windom was shot early Wednesday morning and later died from her injuries. Shortly after, a man reportedly broke into a home and was hiding in the bathroom. Police arrested him at the scene. Authorities believe the two incidents are related, but did not provide further information.



Windom police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 70-year-old woman and a reported burglary of a nearby residence as related incidents.

Fatal shooting, burglary in Windom

What happened:

Officers were dispatched just before 5:20 a.m. Wednesday for a reported shooting in the 1400 block of 12th Avenue in Windom, located approximately 65 miles southeast of Mankato.

At the scene, officers found a 70-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wound injuries. Police provided first aid to the woman before she was transported to Windom Area Health, where she later died from her injuries.

Approximately 10 minutes later, officers learned of a man reportedly hiding in the bathroom after breaking into a home in the 1200 block of River Road.

Officers arrested the 38-year-old man at the scene. He was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the incident and was later moved to the Cottonwood County Jail.

What we don't know:

The Windom Police Department believes the two incidents are connected, but did not provide further information.

The shootings remain under investigation with assistance from the Cottonwood County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.