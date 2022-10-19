Willmar man faces federal charges for turning flashlights into bombs

A Willmar man faces additional federal charges for illegally possessing two explosive devices and a short-barreled shotgun, according to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors charged Brian Keith Kohls, 39, in federal court with possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun, possession of an unregistered destructive device and possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of controlled substances. He faces additional charges in state court, according to court documents.

In November 2021, Willmar police officers responded to a domestic call and spoke with a woman who said she was in Kohls's vehicle, and they got in an altercation while he was driving her home, according to the amended Kandiyohi County complaint.

She claimed that Kohls had been making bombs and his apartment contained "a bunch of bombs and bomb-making materials," the complaint reads. She allegedly told police he had a sawed-off shotgun in the back of his car and extra gasoline.

Authorities located Kohls at the 1400 block of Becker Avenue after the woman indicated she had placed a GPS tracker on his vehicle.

While searching the vehicles and surrounding area, officers located the sawed-off shotgun in a bush nearby. Next to the gun was a black container with a flashlight inside that officers said appeared to be a homemade "improvised explosive device," the complaint reads.

Law enforcement also found two other suspicious flashlights while searching the vehicle, one in the glove box and one back of the pickup. Officers said the flashlight in the back appeared to have been made into some kind of explosive device.

The complaint states police believed the devices were "active devices and capable of detonating." The flashlight was rewired, so the on/off switch was the ignition.

The devices were sent to the FBI for further investigation and to determine whether they would actually work as destructive devices, according to the complaint.

In 2021, Kohls was charged in Kandiyohi County with terrorist threats, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, fifth-degree possession of drugs, possession prohibited of drugs, fifth-degree attempt bodily harm, DWI and two counts of possessing an explosive, according to court documents.

In September, Kohls pleaded not guilty to all state charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 28 with a trial scheduled for January.

Kohls faces three additional charges in federal court, where he made his first appearance Tuesday afternoon.

If Kohls is convicted in federal court, he faces up to 10 years in prison.