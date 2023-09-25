Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs-Vikings game?

Fans were certainly not ready for it when Taylor Swift was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs home game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday after weeks of rumors regarding a budding romance between Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, and the pop superstar.

Swift was seen with Kelce's mother, Donna, wearing Chiefs gear and cheering for the team despite being a lifelong Eagles fan.

After the game, Swift and Kelce were caught on video leaving the stadium together and driving off in Kelce's getaway car.

NFL fans and Swifties are speculating about whether Swift will make an appearance at other games this season. With her Eras Tour resuming internationally on Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, there is a chance she will attend one of the next six Chiefs games which includes a Vikings home game on Oct. 8.

It remains to be seen if this romance will be a quick fling or timeless, but many fans wildest dreams will be crushed if she does not appear at upcoming games.