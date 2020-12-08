Wild general manager named in whistleblower lawsuit

article

Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin has been named in a lawsuit regarding an incident that allegedly took place two years ago when he was the Pittsburgh Penguins assistant general manager.

The lawsuit against the Penguins claims a former minor league assistant coach was fired because he was a whistleblower to a sexual assault. That assistant coach says the head coach of the AHL team assaulted his wife in November 2018.

Seven months later, that assistant says he told Guerin about the incident. According to the lawsuit, Guerin told that assistant coach to "stay quiet." It was only days later the head coach resigned for what the team called "personal reasons."

Guerin is not a defendant in the lawsuit, he is named as an individual who the plaintiff says knew about the assault.

