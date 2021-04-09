White Bear Lake students walk out after student sent anonymous racist messages

article

A student at White Bear Lake High School says she recently received racist messages from an anonymous sender online. On Friday, the student, along with many of her classmates, walked out of school in protest.

The students are demanding the district expel the person who sent the messages and do more to protect them from racism moving forward.

"Somebody really took the time out of their day to send death threats to me and my beautiful friends just because we are a little darker than the rest of y’all," one protester said.

Ashanti Cox says she was the first of six students to receive the racist messages Wednesday.

"I just felt absolutely disgusted," Cox said. "I was shocked for a solid three hours. I just sat there."

However, Cox says she wasn’t surprised by the situation.

"It’s not the first time this happened in the school, it’s definitely not the first time this happened to me," Cox explained.

On Friday morning, classmates came together, staging a walkout out, to demand an investigation into the messages.

"They were just dropping the n-bomb, they were saying that we needed to kill ourselves, the one thing main thing that was said was that they wanted to kill her whole race the same way that George Floyd died," Cox said of the messages. "It was a bunch of derogatory terms directed right at me and told me that I don’t need to go to their school anymore."

Aware of the situation, the school district has sent this message to students and their parents:

Dear White Bear Lake Area High School Students and Families,

We want to inform you that North and South Campus Administration has been notified that last night an anonymous Instagram account and group chat was created that was directed towards our students of color. The language towards our students of color was racist, hateful, threatening, and unacceptable which has resulted in students not feeling safe at school.

Please know that an investigation is underway to determine who is behind these deplorable, racist social media posts. We are working closely with our partners in law enforcement to determine as quickly as possible who is responsible.

We stand united in our commitment to ensure a safe, respectful environment for our students, and racism and racist behavior will not be tolerated.

Sincerely,

Ang Nelson and Don Bosch

WBLAHS North and South Campus Principals