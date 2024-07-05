Expand / Collapse search
White Bear Lake standoff leads to suspect arrest Friday evening

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated  July 5, 2024 8:08pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

The scene of the investigation in White Bear Lake.  (FOX 9)

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A call for a reported domestic assault in White Bear Lake led police to a standoff with a suspect that ultimately led to him being arrested.

According to the White Bear Lake Police Department, around 11 a.m. officers were called to a home near the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Rishworth Lane. 

When they arrived, they led members of the home to safety, while a man barricaded himself in a back bedroom.

While investigating, police learned the man inside had outstanding felony warrants for domestic assault. He also said that he had a weapon, and refused to comply with commands, police said.

The Ramsey County SWAT team assisted with closing traffic in the surrounding area, and taking the man into custody.

Details about his identity will be released at a later date by the Ramsey County Attorney's Office.

