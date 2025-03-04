Expand / Collapse search
Whistleblower case against United Health Group said to lack evidence

By
Published  March 4, 2025 10:18pm CST
Health Care
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - After 14 years, thousands of pages of legal documents and depositions, a whistleblower case against Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group is now said to be lacking in evidence.

A special master was appointed by a judge to review the complex material and make a recommendation. That recommendation is that the case go no further.

Ruling in UnitedHealthcare lawsuit

The backstory:

The case dates back to 2011, when a former finance director accused the company of creating a revenue-generating scheme to over-report risk on patients through the Medicare Advantage program.

The Department of Justice has claimed that UHG was able to bring in tens of millions of dollars it was never owed.

What we know:

A special master for the judge filed their report on Monday saying the government failed to review medical records, the only evidence that could establish whether United may have been overpaid. That report says the lack of evidence doomed the case.

What's next:

United Health Group is asking for a judge to make a decision on the case. If that doesn’t happen, it could go to trial in October.

Health CareHealth