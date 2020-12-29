Where to get a COVID-19 test in January in Minnesota

article

The Minnesota Department of Health says it will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing at 20 locations across the state.

Community testing will be offered in the following locations across the state in January: Albert Lea, Anoka, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Burnsville, Crookston, Duluth, Hibbing, Hutchinson, Inver Grove Heights, MSP Airport, Mankato, Minneapolis, Moorhead, Morris, St. Cloud, St. Paul, Stillwater, Wadena, Winona, and Worthington.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the continuation of the testing program is "robust" and is helpful in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

The 20 semi-permanent sites were determined using a "data-driven" strategy, according to Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff.

All saliva tests administered at these sites are processed in Oakdale, Minnesota at a lab run by Vault Health.

Health officials said residents should bring their health insurance information if they have insurance. Also, the state is asking people avoid eating, drinking, chewing or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before providing a sample.

SITE DETAILS:

Albert Lea

Albert Lea Armory, 410 Prospect Ave

Nasal Swab (Saliva starting January 5)

December 28-30, January 5-9, 13-15

12 - 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment through December 30: https://www.primarybio.com/r/albertlea

To schedule an appointment on or after January 5: mncovidtestingappt.as.me

Anoka

Anoka Armory, 408 East Main St

Saliva

Dec 28-30, January 4-7, 12-16

12 - 6 p.m.

https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/

Bloomington

Ridgeview Elementary School, 9400 Nesbitt Ave S

Saliva

Dec 28-30, January 5-9, 11-13

12 - 6 p.m.

https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/

Brooklyn Park

Starlite Center, 8085 Brooklyn Blvd

Saliva

7 days a week

Weekdays: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Weekends: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/

Former Office Max building next to the Panda Garden Buffet, just east of Jolly Lane.

Burnsville

Former Pier 1, 1501 County Rd 42 W

Saliva

Friday - Tuesday

Weekdays: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Weekends: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/

Crookston

Crookston Armory, 1801 University Ave

Nasal Swab (Saliva starting January 4)

Dec 28-30, January 4-7, 13-16

12 - 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment through December 30: https://www.primarybio.com/r/crookston

To schedule an appointment on or after January 4: mncovidtestingappt.as.me

Duluth

Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC), 350 Harbor Drive, South Pioneer Hall

Saliva

7 days a week

Weekdays: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Weekends: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/

People will enter the DECC parking lot through the east gate closest to the William A Irvin Museum Ship. They may park in the ramp, or make use of the DECC’s surface parking. They will enter the DECC facility through Door A, and proceed down a hallway to enter South Pioneer Hall.

Fairmont

Fairmont Armory, 700 N Fairlakes Ave

Nasal Swab

Dec 28-30

12 - 6 p.m.

https://www.primarybio.com/r/fairmont

Hibbing

Hibbing Armory, 2310 Brooklyn Dr

Nasal Swab (Saliva starting January 5)

Dec 28-30, January 5-9,13-15

12 - 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment through December 30: https://www.primarybio.com/r/hibbing

To schedule an appointment on or after January 5: mncovidtestingappt.as.me

Hutchinson

Hutchinson Armory, 1200 Adams St SE

Nasal Swab (Saliva starting January 4)

Dec 28-30, January 4-8,13-16

12 - 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment through December 30: https://www.primarybio.com/r/hutchinson

To schedule an appointment on or after January 4: mncovidtestingappt.as.me

Inver Grove Heights

Inver Grove Heights Armory, 8076 Babcock Trail

Saliva

Dec 28-30, January 4-8,12-16

12 - 6 p.m.

https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/

MSP Airport

Terminal 1, 4300 Glumack Dr. (follow signs to the testing site on Level 2 of the Blue Ramp)

Saint Paul

Saliva

7 days a week

7 am - 7 pm every day

https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/

Parking will be available for all seeking a COVID-19 test:

Drive to Terminal 1 and into the entry plaza for the parking ramps. Signs will guide you from the inbound roadway to the clinic location itself.

Follow signage to Level 2 in the Blue Ramp.

Walk to the centrally located elevator lobby and follow signs to the clinic.

Mankato

Former Gander Mountain, 1940 Adams Street

Saliva

Friday - Tuesday

Weekdays: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Weekends: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/

Minneapolis

Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. South

Saliva

7 days a week

Weekdays: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Weekends: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/

Free parking will be available and marked in nearby surface lots and parking ramps.

Enter on the west side of the building off 1st Avenue, then continue to exhibit room E.

Minneapolis

North United Methodist Church, 4350 N. Fremont St.

Nasal swab

Dec 28-29

12 - 6 p.m.

https://www.primarybio.com/r/stairstep?locale=en®istration_type=default

Minneapolis

Sabathani Community Center, 310 East 38th Street

Saliva

Saturdays, Jan. 9 and 23

12 - 4 p.m.

Minneapolis

Columbia Manor (Columbia Golf Course), 3300 Central Ave. NE

Saliva

Mondays, Jan. 4, 11 and 25

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Minneapolis

Hennepin United Methodist Church, 511 Groveland Ave.

Saliva

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursdays, Jan. 21 and 28

Minneapolis

Minneapolis Public Schools Davis Center, 1250 West Broadway Ave.

Saliva

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturdays, Jan. 16 and 30

Moorhead

Former Thomas Edison Elementary School, 1110 S 14th Street

Saliva

7 days a week

Weekdays: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Weekends: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/

Morris

Morris Armory, 722 Iowa Ave

Nasal Swab (Saliva starting January 5)

Dec 28-30, January 5-9,13-15

12 - 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment through December 30: https://www.primarybio.com/r/morris

To schedule an appointment on or after January 5: mncovidtestingappt.as.me

St. Cloud

River’s Edge Convention Center, 10 Fourth Ave South

Saliva

Wednesday - Sunday

Weekdays: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Weekends: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/

Parking in the west surface lot next to the Convention Center is available to those being tested. Look for the COVID-19 testing parking signs.

St. Paul

Roy Wilkins Auditorium, 175 W Kellogg Blvd

Saliva

7 days a week

Weekdays: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Weekends: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/

Free parking is available on the roof of the RiverCentre ramp. If that is full, metered parking is available in Rice Park.

Entrances:

Skyway from the RiverCentre Parking Ramp, follow signs. Testing location is about a 5-minute walk.

Doors by the main RiverCentre sign at 175 W Kellogg Blvd, follow signs. Testing location is about a 3-minute walk.

Rice Park entrance on Washington Street near Herb Brooks statue, follow signs. Testing location is about a 2-minute walk.

The testing location is ADA accessible. There are ramps and changes to the floor grade. People with mobility challenges may find the Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park locations easier to navigate.

Stillwater

Stillwater Armory, 350 Maryknoll Dr N

Saliva

Dec 28-30, January 4-7, 9, 11-14

12 - 6 p.m.

https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/

Wadena

Wadena Armory, 517 North Jefferson St

Nasal Swab (Saliva starting January 4)

Dec 28-30, January 4-7,13-16

12 - 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment through December 30: https://www.primarybio.com/r/wadena

To schedule an appointment on or after January 4: mncovidtestingappt.as.me

Winona

Winona Mall, 1213 Gilmore Ave

Saliva

Wednesday - Sunday

Weekdays: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Weekends: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/

Testing is located in the back of the Winona Mall near the DMV (southwest corner), facing Highway 61. The entrance is on the outside of the mall.

Worthington

Worthington Event Center, 1477 Prairie Drive

Saliva

Thursday - Monday

Weekdays: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Weekends: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/