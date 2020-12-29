Where to get a COVID-19 test in January in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health says it will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing at 20 locations across the state.
Community testing will be offered in the following locations across the state in January: Albert Lea, Anoka, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Burnsville, Crookston, Duluth, Hibbing, Hutchinson, Inver Grove Heights, MSP Airport, Mankato, Minneapolis, Moorhead, Morris, St. Cloud, St. Paul, Stillwater, Wadena, Winona, and Worthington.
State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the continuation of the testing program is "robust" and is helpful in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
The 20 semi-permanent sites were determined using a "data-driven" strategy, according to Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff.
All saliva tests administered at these sites are processed in Oakdale, Minnesota at a lab run by Vault Health.
Health officials said residents should bring their health insurance information if they have insurance. Also, the state is asking people avoid eating, drinking, chewing or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before providing a sample.
SITE DETAILS:
Albert Lea
Albert Lea Armory, 410 Prospect Ave
Nasal Swab (Saliva starting January 5)
- December 28-30, January 5-9, 13-15
- 12 - 6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment through December 30: https://www.primarybio.com/r/albertlea
To schedule an appointment on or after January 5: mncovidtestingappt.as.me
Anoka
Anoka Armory, 408 East Main St
Saliva
- Dec 28-30, January 4-7, 12-16
- 12 - 6 p.m.
https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/
Bloomington
Ridgeview Elementary School, 9400 Nesbitt Ave S
Saliva
- Dec 28-30, January 5-9, 11-13
- 12 - 6 p.m.
https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/
Brooklyn Park
Starlite Center, 8085 Brooklyn Blvd
Saliva
- 7 days a week
- Weekdays: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Weekends: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/
Former Office Max building next to the Panda Garden Buffet, just east of Jolly Lane.
Burnsville
Former Pier 1, 1501 County Rd 42 W
Saliva
- Friday - Tuesday
- Weekdays: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Weekends: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/
Crookston
Crookston Armory, 1801 University Ave
Nasal Swab (Saliva starting January 4)
- Dec 28-30, January 4-7, 13-16
- 12 - 6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment through December 30: https://www.primarybio.com/r/crookston
To schedule an appointment on or after January 4: mncovidtestingappt.as.me
Duluth
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC), 350 Harbor Drive, South Pioneer Hall
Saliva
- 7 days a week
- Weekdays: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Weekends: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/
People will enter the DECC parking lot through the east gate closest to the William A Irvin Museum Ship. They may park in the ramp, or make use of the DECC’s surface parking. They will enter the DECC facility through Door A, and proceed down a hallway to enter South Pioneer Hall.
Fairmont
Fairmont Armory, 700 N Fairlakes Ave
Nasal Swab
- Dec 28-30
- 12 - 6 p.m.
https://www.primarybio.com/r/fairmont
Hibbing
Hibbing Armory, 2310 Brooklyn Dr
Nasal Swab (Saliva starting January 5)
- Dec 28-30, January 5-9,13-15
- 12 - 6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment through December 30: https://www.primarybio.com/r/hibbing
To schedule an appointment on or after January 5: mncovidtestingappt.as.me
Hutchinson
Hutchinson Armory, 1200 Adams St SE
Nasal Swab (Saliva starting January 4)
- Dec 28-30, January 4-8,13-16
- 12 - 6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment through December 30: https://www.primarybio.com/r/hutchinson
To schedule an appointment on or after January 4: mncovidtestingappt.as.me
Inver Grove Heights
Inver Grove Heights Armory, 8076 Babcock Trail
Saliva
- Dec 28-30, January 4-8,12-16
- 12 - 6 p.m.
https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/
MSP Airport
Terminal 1, 4300 Glumack Dr. (follow signs to the testing site on Level 2 of the Blue Ramp)
Saint Paul
Saliva
- 7 days a week
- 7 am - 7 pm every day
https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/
Parking will be available for all seeking a COVID-19 test:
- Drive to Terminal 1 and into the entry plaza for the parking ramps. Signs will guide you from the inbound roadway to the clinic location itself.
- Follow signage to Level 2 in the Blue Ramp.
- Walk to the centrally located elevator lobby and follow signs to the clinic.
Mankato
Former Gander Mountain, 1940 Adams Street
Saliva
- Friday - Tuesday
- Weekdays: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Weekends: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/
Minneapolis
Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. South
Saliva
- 7 days a week
- Weekdays: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Weekends: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/
Free parking will be available and marked in nearby surface lots and parking ramps.
Enter on the west side of the building off 1st Avenue, then continue to exhibit room E.
Minneapolis
North United Methodist Church, 4350 N. Fremont St.
Nasal swab
- Dec 28-29
- 12 - 6 p.m.
https://www.primarybio.com/r/stairstep?locale=en®istration_type=default
Minneapolis
Sabathani Community Center, 310 East 38th Street
Saliva
- Saturdays, Jan. 9 and 23
- 12 - 4 p.m.
Minneapolis
Columbia Manor (Columbia Golf Course), 3300 Central Ave. NE
Saliva
- Mondays, Jan. 4, 11 and 25
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Minneapolis
Hennepin United Methodist Church, 511 Groveland Ave.
Saliva
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Thursdays, Jan. 21 and 28
Minneapolis
Minneapolis Public Schools Davis Center, 1250 West Broadway Ave.
Saliva
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Saturdays, Jan. 16 and 30
Moorhead
Former Thomas Edison Elementary School, 1110 S 14th Street
Saliva
- 7 days a week
- Weekdays: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Weekends: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/
Morris
Morris Armory, 722 Iowa Ave
Nasal Swab (Saliva starting January 5)
- Dec 28-30, January 5-9,13-15
- 12 - 6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment through December 30: https://www.primarybio.com/r/morris
To schedule an appointment on or after January 5: mncovidtestingappt.as.me
St. Cloud
River’s Edge Convention Center, 10 Fourth Ave South
Saliva
Wednesday - Sunday
- Weekdays: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Weekends: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/
Parking in the west surface lot next to the Convention Center is available to those being tested. Look for the COVID-19 testing parking signs.
St. Paul
Roy Wilkins Auditorium, 175 W Kellogg Blvd
Saliva
7 days a week
- Weekdays: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Weekends: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/
Free parking is available on the roof of the RiverCentre ramp. If that is full, metered parking is available in Rice Park.
Entrances:
- Skyway from the RiverCentre Parking Ramp, follow signs. Testing location is about a 5-minute walk.
- Doors by the main RiverCentre sign at 175 W Kellogg Blvd, follow signs. Testing location is about a 3-minute walk.
- Rice Park entrance on Washington Street near Herb Brooks statue, follow signs. Testing location is about a 2-minute walk.
- The testing location is ADA accessible. There are ramps and changes to the floor grade. People with mobility challenges may find the Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park locations easier to navigate.
Stillwater
Stillwater Armory, 350 Maryknoll Dr N
Saliva
- Dec 28-30, January 4-7, 9, 11-14
- 12 - 6 p.m.
https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/
Wadena
Wadena Armory, 517 North Jefferson St
Nasal Swab (Saliva starting January 4)
- Dec 28-30, January 4-7,13-16
- 12 - 6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment through December 30: https://www.primarybio.com/r/wadena
To schedule an appointment on or after January 4: mncovidtestingappt.as.me
Winona
Winona Mall, 1213 Gilmore Ave
Saliva
Wednesday - Sunday
- Weekdays: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Weekends: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
https://mncovidtestingappt.as.me/
Testing is located in the back of the Winona Mall near the DMV (southwest corner), facing Highway 61. The entrance is on the outside of the mall.
Worthington
Worthington Event Center, 1477 Prairie Drive
Saliva
Thursday - Monday
- Weekdays: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Weekends: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.