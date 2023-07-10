What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (July 14-16)

article

Summer events are in full swing. Grab a bite, catch live music, or see a massive firework show this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair:

Minnehaha Falls, Minneapolis

July 14 through July 16

Free admission

Head to one of the most beautiful park in the Twin Cities for 150 amazing artists, live music, food trucks, activities and more. Each artist will offer select items under $30 at their booths.

Lumberjack Days:

Lowell Park, Stillwater

July 14 through July 16

Free admission

Stillwater welcomes the 89th annual Lumberjack Days to the Birthplace of Minnesota. Catch daily lumberjack demonstrations, live music by the river, kids activities, and more. Watch the parade on July 16 at 11 a.m. Full schedule of events here.

North Loop Pocket Park, Minneapolis

July 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free admission

Grab a bite at the giant community picnic in Pocket Park in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood. This event offers local food trucks, a beer garden, live music, art, and more!

Barbette, Minneapolis

July 16 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Free admission

This free event will occur rain or shine with live music! Acts include Scrunchies, River Sinclaire, and more.

Firemans Park, Chaska

July 14 through July 15

Free admission

Eat, drink, and play the day away at this free public event with live music, a wide variety of food, fireworks, and more.

1633 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park

July 15 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free admission

Stop by the West End for a family-friendly afternoon with games by Can-Can Wonderland, a Barbie-themed photo booth, food trucks, local vendors, and more. Music, dancing and entertainment will be provided by the Twin Cities Road Crew.

Spirit of the Lakes Festival:

Surfside Park, Mound

July 13 through July 15

Free admission

Catch a wake surfing competition, buy local crafts, enjoy live music and more at this three-day event. The Grand Parade and fireworks will both take place on July 15. Full schedule here.

Unicorn World:

Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis

July 15 through July 16

$39 per person . Children under 2 are free.

Unicorn World is made up of life-sized, animatronic unicorns and perfect for a day of family-fun. Experience unicorn themed arts and crafts, music, dancing, hula-hoops, a unicorn reading section, and a unicorn gift shop.