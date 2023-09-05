What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Sept. 8-10)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The unofficial start of fall is here! Head out to one of the many festivals in Minnesota this weekend to celebrate.
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.
Burnsville Festival Fire Muster:
- Various locations, downtown Burnsville
- Sept. 6-9
- Free admission
Head to this festival for live music, a carnival, a car show, craft beer tastings, fireworks, and more. Full schedule here.
Field Fest:
- Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska
- Sept. 9
- $15 admission for non-members
The annual Field Fest celebrates Minnesota farmers and their quality products. This plant-to-plate hands-on showcase honors the contributions of animal agriculture and crop farming in Minnesota. Enjoy live music, food trucks, a beer garden, and more.
Hay Days:
- 38740 Oriole Ave., North Branch
- Sept. 9-10
- Tickets start at $15
Check out the world's largest snowmobile and ATV event in North Branch. See races and freestyle shows, grab a bite to eat, and shop local vendors at this event.
Afton Apple Anniversary:
- Afton Apple, Hastings
- Sept. 9-10
- Free admission
Head to Afton Apple for their 32nd-anniversary party. The first 200 kids each day receive a free giveaway from the orchard. Play cornhole and ladder golf in the field, check out live music, or take a hayride at this anniversary celebration.
James J. Hill Days:
- Various locations, downtown Wayzata
- Sept. 8-10
- Free admission
There's something for everyone at this community festival. The three-day celebration offers fireworks, concerts, beer gardens, a parade, and more.
The Black Market:
- 767 N Eustis St., St. Paul
- Sept. 9
- Free admission
The Black Market is a black-business marketplace where people may purchase goods, learn about services, connect with community, enjoy live entertainment, and, taste a multitude of foods from around the cities.