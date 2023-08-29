What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Sept. 1-4)

Soak up the sun this Labor Day weekend with these Minnesota events.

Taste of Canterbury:

Canterbury Park, Shakopee

Sept. 2

$60 general admission

This themed entertainment experience will showcase the talents of Canterbury's kitchen with specialty food, cocktails, and pairings during an evening packed with themed fun and live racing. Admission includes samplings of bourbon craft cocktails, two drink tickets for cocktails at the full bar, as well as access to the appetizer pairings throughout the evening.

Aamodt's Apple Orchard, Stillwater

Sept. 1- Oct. 31

Free admission

Head to this apple orchard this weekend for the first few days of their Apple Fest. Pick your own apples, try wine and hard cider in the tasting room, or grab a fresh snack from the bakery.

One Family Fest:

Kingston Park, Cottage Grove

Sept. 2-3

Free admission

The festival will include a variety of food trucks, a vendor fair, yard games, soccer, and more.

Franconia Sculpture Park, Shafer

Sept. 2

Free admission, $5 parking

This film festival features filmmakers from Minnesota and Wisconsin. The top 18 films will be screened starting at 8 p.m. at Franconia's outdoor amphitheater. Snacks and beverages will be on sale at the festival. Guests are welcome to bring their own blankets, chairs, snacks, and beverages as well.

Traders' Market, Elko

Sept. 2-4

$8 admission

The Traders' Market Elko is a vintage-themed indoor outdoor event on a 30-acre farm in Elko. The market hosts 250 vendors including antique shops, handmade items, quilt vendors, 13 food trucks, and a farmers market. The market is Minnesota’s largest Memorial Day, July 4, and Labor Day weekends Antique Show and Flea Market.

Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul

Aug. 24 through Sept. 5

$15 admission

Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul

Aug. 24 through Sept. 5

$15 admission