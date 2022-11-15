What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Nov. 18-20)

Several winter activities open this weekend including a botanical light show and a St. Paul food tour.

Winter Lights at the Arb:

3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska

November 17 through January 1

Tickets start at $10 per person

The flowers are in bloom and waterfalls flowing at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. But in this case, they’re just part of the winter lights experience that opens to the public on Thursday, November 17th. This is the 6th year for the botanical-themed event and it boasts many new additions including a s’mores village with fire pits, more butterflies and giant glowing winter willow tree. The stops are closer together than years past so the total walk is about three-quarters of a mile. Also, the towering poinsettia tree is back at the Oswald Visitor Center. Winter Lights at the Arb runs through January 1st. Tickets need to be purchased ahead of time online.

St. Paul Skyway Food Tour:

Begins at Union Depot

Select Saturdays from November through March

$60 per person

This delectable winter food tour kicks off this weekend! Learn about the city's rich history while tasting some of St. Paul's best food. Tastings highlight the city's multicultural communities.

The tour is approximately 90% indoors with a few about two city blocks at the beginning and end of the tour.

Maple Grove Home Show:

Maple Grove Community Center

November 19

Free to attend

If you're planning a spring or summer home renovation, get a head start at this home improvement show in Maple Grove. See up to 120 home improvement companies including remodelers, builders, landscapers, painters, interior designers, and more! Prizes will be raffled off throughout the day including a chance to win a $500 home improvement shopping spree and a new YETI cooler.

Oakdale Art Discovery Fair:

4444 Hadley Ave N Oakdale, MN

November 19

Free to attend

Find the perfect gift at this expansive weekend art fair. Find paintings, photography, woodworking, jewelry, pottery, and more. Live music will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Southside Stories: Our North Star Journey:

St. Peter's AME Church

November 19

Free admission

This event features Greg McMoore, lifelong Minneapolis resident and recent recipient of the Arthur C. McWatt Fellowship. McMoore will discuss his family's "North Star Journey" from their enslavement on a Virginia plantation to their freedom in Hastings, Minnesota and their life in South Minneapolis, where four generations of descendants have lived since.

The event includes a presentation, meal, and conversation and storytelling about family life in south Minneapolis with community elders and participants.

Open Board Game Night:

Lakes and Legends Brewing, Minneapolis

November 20

Free admission

Level Up Games MPLS will head to Lakes and Legends Brewing to host a game night. Everyone is welcome at this board game competition.

Food varies depending on food truck availability and Heggies pizza is always available in the taproom. Outside food is welcome in the brewery as well.