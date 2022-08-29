What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend

article

Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Flower Festival:

Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings

September 3 and September 4

Tickets: $5 per person

Head to Afton Apple Orchard for fresh air and check out their beautiful fields of sunflowers and zinnia during the last weekend of their annual flower festival.

Haus Party at Bauhaus Brew Labs:

1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis

September 2

Free admission

Grab a beer at Bauhaus and some barbeque from Animales during this free concert. Bauhaus welcomes several artists to their patio at this party, including Graveyard Club, Rogue Valley, and a Songwriter Circle featuring Her Crooked Heart, Bathtub Cig, JE Sunde, and LAMAR.

Franconia Art and Farmers Market:

29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer

September 4

Free admission

Visit Franconia's 50-acre outdoor museum and sculpture park to browse goods from local farmers and artists. Hang out after the market for free informational workshops on topics ranging from beekeeping to foraging, courtesy of Compeer Financial.

Free Events in Minnesota

Duluth-Superior Pride Festival:

Duluth

Events occurring August 30 through September 4

Free admission for most events with cover charges at private businesses

This week, a pride celebration is filling the streets in the Twin Ports area. Drag shows and pre-parties begin as early as August 30, but this pride event officially kicks off with the Mayor's Reception at the Duluth Depot on Thursday, September 1. The main event is the festival at Bayfront Park all day Saturday, followed by a parade on Sunday.

Amplifying Solidarity:

Northrop Plaza, University of Minnesota

September 2 at 12 p.m.

Free admission

This free concert series hosts musical artist Nur-D this week. Nur-D is one of the fastest-rising stars in Minnesota's music scene, with five full-length projects. He has toured alongside national acts like Migos, Logic, Tyler, the Creator, and The Wu-Tang Clan.

Labor Day Car Show:

17205 Forest Blvd. N, Hugo

September 5

Free admission

The 21st annual Labor Day car show is organized by the North Star Studebaker Drivers Club. Hot dogs and a variety of beverages will be available for purchase.