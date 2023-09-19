What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Sept. 22-24)

article

Shop for vintage goodies, celebrate Oktoberfest, or learn about Minnesota's rich history of apple breeding at events this weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Junk Bonanza:

Canterbury Park, Shakopee

Sept. 21-23

Admission starting at $12

The treasure hunt is on! Junk Bonanza Vintage Market has set up shop at Canterbury Park. There are more than 150 vendors offering vintage finds and re-purposed pieces. Vendors are spread across three buildings on the property, so come ready to walk.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

Sept. 23

Admission starting at $25 for non-members

Celebrate the apple industry and the University of Minnesota’s history of apple research with apple bingo and trivia, orchard tours, apple tasting, lawn games, live music, and apple-themed concessions.

Fat Pants Brewing Co., Eden Prairie

Sept. 23

Free admission

Head to this family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration for food specials, kids' activities, live music, and more. Kids' activities include arts and crafts, bounce houses, a caramel apple-making station, cornhole and low sensory movie area.

Various locations, Eagan

Sept. 19-23

Free admission

Eagan Art Block is a collaborative community experience full of art, activities, and music. This event is for all ages.

Pinehaven Farm, Wyoming

Sept. 23 and 24

Admission starting at $13

For one weekend only, bring your family and your dog to the farm. Leashed and friendly dogs welcome. This event offers all of the farm's fall attractions and activities for your pups! Take photos at the many photo op locations around the farm, listen to live music, shop crafters and vendors, take a trolley ride to the pumpkin patch and more.