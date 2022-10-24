What to do in Minnesota: 11 things to do this weekend (Oct. 28-30)

Prepare for Halloween with multiple spooky, family-friendly events throughout Minnesota.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Twin Cities Film Fest:

ShowPlace ICON Theaters

October 24-29

Streaming starts at $9, showings start at $12 per person

This 10-day festival is a celebration of independent and Minnesota-made films. This year's festival is a hybrid format with over 70 films screened in person.

October Star Party:

Bell Museum

October 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Free admission, reservations are available here

Gaze at the stars through the Bell Museum's telescopes and take a tour of the constellations on the outdoor plazas. Inside guests can explore hands-on activities with the museum's expert astronomy team.

Fall Shakopee Home Show:

Canterbury Park, Shakopee

October 29

Free admission

From remodeling, decks, and windows to landscaping, bathrooms, driveways, and more, the Shakopee Home Show offers resources, access to professionals, and great home improvement deals. The first 100 attendees will receive a goodie bag from participating vendors.

Gnomefest with La Chouffe:

The Gnome Craft Pub, St. Paul

October 29

Free admission

Try food options from the smoker, sip on Chouffe Brewery beers, and enjoy live music. Gnome costumes are encouraged — and even rewarded! Wear a Gnome costume for a raffle entry for a Gnome gift card.

Halloween activities in the Twin Cities metro area

((Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Halloween in Excelsior:

Downtown Excelsior

October 29

Free admission

Start your Halloween festivities early at this local event. Look for 2022 official stop window clings outside participating businesses from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Excelsior.

After trick-or-treating, check out the costume contests in town. Children, adults, and dogs will all battle it out for the title of best costume in their division.

PD Shimmers Halloween show:

4320 Ithaca Lane North, Plymouth

October 27-30 from 7-9 p.m.

Free, donations encouraged

Mike Justak, who has Parkinson's disease, has put on an annual holiday light show synched to music for 12 years. But he pulled the plug on the show after 2021 because it was too hard to manage due to his worsening condition. This year, he'll host a Halloween-themed projection mapping show at his house in an effort to continue to inspire those facing adversity to be their best self. Donations to benefit the Mike Justak Foundation for Parkinson's Disease.

Halloween Spooktacular:

Minnesota Children's Museum, St. Paul

October 29 and October 30

Tickets start at $10

Head to the Children's Museum for a night of kid-friendly Halloween fun including trick-or-treating, a dance party with live DJ, carnival games and more!

Tickets include museum admission, a trick-or-treat bag, and access to all the Halloween activities.

Halloween Trick-or-Treating at the Haunted Doors of Can Can Wonderland:

Can Can Wonderland, St. Paul

October 30

Tickets $12 per person

Check out this event for climate-controlled trick-or-treating. Knock on the various doors at Can Can Wonderland for a treat from Halloween characters. Tickets also include karaoke, face painting, balloon sculpture, and access to the more than 150 arcade games!

Ages 12 and under are welcome with an adult from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and ages 13 and above are welcome after 3 p.m.

Anoka Halloween Grande Day Parade:

Downtown Anoka

October 29

Free admission

Head to the Halloween Capital of the World for a massive Halloween parade. The parade begins at 1 p.m. at State Street and Main Street.

Wayzata Boo Blast:

Downtown Wayzata

October 29

Free admission

Start the day with one of the many races and then find a spot for the pumpkin derby. Painted and decorated pumpkins race in the Pavilion. Other activities include a pie-eating contest, trick-or-treating, and spooky specials from local businesses.

Boonion Depot:

Union Depot

October 30

Free admission

This family-friendly event offers pumpkin crafting, a dance zone, Halloween themed entertainment, concessions from Deb's Hot Dogs and Spinning Wylde Cotton Candy, trick-or-treating, and more. Candy totes will be handed out to the first 500 kids under the age of 12.