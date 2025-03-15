Western Minnesota weather: Snow and wind hit, making travel difficult

The Brief Western and northwestern Minnesota has been hit with snow and strong winds, causing road conditions to worsen and making travel difficult. The area could have white-out conditions due to the wind, snow and flat farmland. Snow is expected to stop by late Saturday afternoon, but the strong winds will continue.



Western and northwestern Minnesota has strong winds and snow hitting that portion of the state, making travel difficult.

Strong wind and snow in western Minnesota

What's happening:

Rain turned to snow Friday into Saturday in the western parts of the state, with strong winds accompanying it.

Visibility is poor in western Minnesota, making for difficult travel.

The snow is slowing lifting to the north and eastern parts of the state, with the snow tampering off in some places.

The wind is expected to linger, but the snow will dissipate late Saturday afternoon.

North central and northwestern Minnesota is expected to see multiple inches of snow.

Wind gusts have been 40 to 50 mph in western Minnesota, contributing to the difficult travel.

A blizzard warning is in effect for the majority of western and southwestern Minnesota until 4 p.m. There is a winter storm warning in effect in northwestern Minnesota until 7 p.m.

Stay up to date on the weather on FOX 9's weather app and FOX LOCAL.

Road conditions in western Minnesota

Road conditions on Interstate 94 near Alexandria Saturday morning. Photo courtesy of Minnesota State Patrol. (Supplied)

Dig deeper:

In western Minnesota, from top to the bottom of the state, road conditions are slushy, icy and slick.

According to MnDOT's 511 road conditions map, as of 11 a.m., the majority of the roadways are completely covered with snow and slush. Some roads in the northwestern part of the state are icy with light snow on them.

Heavy slush, snow and low visibility is reported across all of western Minnesota from the north to the south.

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting several crashes and jackknifed semi trucks. They warn that areas around Alexandria have reduced visibility.

To keep up to date on road conditions, go to MnDOT's 511 map.