West St. Paul police chase ends with 2 teens in custody
WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 90 - Authorities say a police chase that started in West St. Paul Friday night ended with two teenage males being taken into custody at a St. Paul home.
The backstory:
The West St. Paul Police Department says at about 10:40 p.m. Friday, officers observed a Dodge Durango in the area of Robert Street South and Butler Avenue that had been reported stolen. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over and fled.
A pursuit was terminated after a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter located the vehicle overhead. The helicopter tracked the Dodge Durango to the 900 block of Farrington Street in St. Paul. Two occupants left the vehicle and went inside a home.
Two juvenile males arrested
What we know:
West St. Paul police, with the assistance of the State Patrol, St. Paul police and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, entered the home and took two 17-year-old males into custody. They are currently being held at the Dakota County Juvenile Services Center.