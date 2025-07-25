Mosquitoes with West Nile virus in MN among the 'highest numbers recorded' this July

The Brief Officials are warning the public to be extra cautious to avoid mosquito bites after finding increased West Nile virus activity. The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District said lab reports show some of the highest numbers recorded during this time of year. Residents are advised to wear insect repellent, long sleeves and long pants, to eliminate stagnant water in yards and consider not going outside during peak mosquito hours at dusk and dawn.



Officials are warning of one of the highest West Nile virus activities ever recorded in Minnesota during the month of July.

Residents are advised to take extra precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites this summer as the disease vectors thrive in the hot and humid weather.

Minnesota West Nile Virus

By the numbers:

Mosquitoes in all seven counties of the Twin Cities metro have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD).

MMCD ecologists say they processed 187 mosquito pools and found that Culex tarsalis mosquitoes, which is the species most responsible for human transmission of the West Nile virus, "are active in some of the highest numbers" they have recorded.

Of the 133 pools tested, 34 tested positive for West Nile Virus, showing a rate of more than 25% positivity. This is one of the highest positivity rates ever recorded in the month of July and is more commonly seen in late-August when mosquito populations wind down, the MMCD reports.

What you can do:

Residents are advised to protect themselves from mosquitoes by taking the following steps:

Wear an EPA-registered insect repellent.

Wear long sleeves and long pants, as well as light colors, and loose-fitting clothes.

Eliminate any stagnant water in yards or outdoor spaces.

Consider avoiding the outdoors during peak mosquito activity hours surrounding dawn and dusk.

Anyone with questions can reach out to the MMCD by calling (651) 645-9149 or emailing mmcdmosq@mmcd.org.

More information can be found by visiting the sites below:

MMCD West Nile Virus Information Page

West Nile virus basics and symptoms guide from Minnesota Department of Health

MMCD Resident's Guide for Protection from Mosquitoes