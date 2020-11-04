'We needed a break': Warm weather helps Minnesotans deal with election stress

Now that Nov. 3 has come and gone, many Minnesotans are tuning out the stress of the election and tuning into Mother Nature.

With temperatures in the mid-70s, a family bike ride around Lake Harriet was the ticket to a sunnier disposition for Daniel Wiersala, given the uncertainty surrounding the political process.

"We needed a break. We feel like this has been a stressful couple of days - last night and this morning. We are just happy to get outside feel warm and not worry about the election for a few minutes."

A few blocks away in Uptown, a trip to the rooftop at Stella's was the best way to lift Moses Zachary's spirits after months of hearing partisan bickering and divisiveness.

"It's amazing. I'm outside I'm on a patio and I'm having sushi, so it's improving a lot of things."

Meanwhile, at Hiawatha Golf Course, Heather Verstraete has never been able to go golfing after going to the polls. But, hitting the links in early November is a hole in one this year.

She said that now that the election is over, she plans to "be fully engaged in life as it is right now and take it one step at a time."