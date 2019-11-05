WE Fest taking hiatus in 2020, will return to Detroit Lakes, Minnesota in 2021

WE Fest, the popular country music festival in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, is taking a hiatus in 2020.

Live Nation acquired WE Fest from Townsquare Media shortly before the 2019 festival. In a message posted on WE Fest’s social media pages, organizers said 2020 will be a planning year so they can “bring an even bigger and better festival to country music fans in the summer of 2021.”

The three-day festival, which features some of the biggest acts in country music, has taken place on the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes for the past 37 years.

Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban and Brooks & Dunn headlined last year’s festival.