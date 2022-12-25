Ways to safely dispose of your Christmas tree after the holidays

article

It’s almost time to take down the Christmas tree, but the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) warned there are proper ways to dispose of holiday greenery to help protect the environment from invasive species.

Christmas trees and other greenery from out of state can often carry invasive species and diseases. If not disposed of properly, the diseases can spread and cause damage to Minnesota plants, trees and other foliage, according to the MDA press release.

Some pests and diseases of concern include elongate hemlock scale, Oriental bittersweet, and boxwood blight. These can sometimes be found on ferns, wreaths, and other centerpieces. The MDA said if they’re not disposed of properly, the holiday decorations can endanger native trees and other landscaping.

The MDA provided a guideline for the proper and safe way to dispose of greenery and trees after the holiday season:

The best option is to use a curbside tree collection or bring trees to a designated drop-off site. Check with your waste hauler, city, or county to see what services are offered in your area. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has a map of yard waste compost locations ; contact locations directly to see if they accept trees and greenery.

Do not toss trees and greenery into your backyard woods or residential compost pile, which can spread invasive species or diseases.

Wreaths and other decorative greens can be disposed of in trash cans.

If your city or county does not have an organized pick-up or drop-off, the last resort is to burn the greens. Always check fire danger conditions and burning restrictions before burning and follow local ordinances.

If you think your tree or greenery has been infected with pests or diseases, contact the MDA’s Report a Pest line at 1-888-545-6684, reportapest@state.mn.us, or through the online reporting form.