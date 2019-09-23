Water leak forces closure of Rochester Public Library

article

The public library in Rochester, Minnesota closed over the weekend after a broken water softener caused a leak that affected all three floors of the building.

Staff detected the leak at the Rochester Public Library when they arrived at work Sunday morning. There were several inches of standing water on all three floors of the library, according to a news release.

A water leak forced the closure of the Rochester Public Library over the weekend. (Rochester Public Library)

Only three carts of books were damaged, staff said. The vast majority of the library's 440,000-item collection was unaffected.

The library remains closed as of Monday afternoon. Staff are still assessing the damage to determine when it will reopen.

In the meantime, library customers can borrow items and pick up holds from the library’s Bookmobile, parked on 1st Street Southeast.