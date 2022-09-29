Watch: Minneapolis Mayor Frey to announce nomination for new police chief

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will announce his nomination for the next police chief at an 11:30 a.m. news conference. Watch live in the player above.

Frey will be joined by Commissioner Cedric Alexander and the police chief nominee at the press conference.

The search for the next chief, to replace Chief Medaria Arradondo, was narrowed down to three finalists earlier this month:

Brian O’Hara: Currently the deputy mayor of the City of Newark, New Jersey, O'Hara joined the Newark Police Department in 2001 and rose through the ranks to become a captain. Last year, he was appointed as the city’s Public Safety Director, a position in which he oversaw a department with a budget of more than $200 million and a staff of 1,960 employees, including 996 officers and 611 firefighters, according to the press release. The release says during the time he held the position, O’Hara "enhanced the collaborative working relationships among federal, state, and local partners."

Elvin Barren: a 21-year law enforcement veteran who is currently the Chief of Police for the City of Southfield, Michigan. The city notes as Chief of Southfield PD, Barren instituted several reforms, including updating the department’s use of force policy to make it compliant with national best practices. Before being a police officer, he served for eight years in the United States Navy as an operations specialist.

Dr. RaShall Brackney: A 30-year law enforcement veteran, she is currently a visiting professor at George Mason University and was previously the Chief of Police for Charlottesville, Virginia, and George Washington University. The city notes in the release that Brackney is a "recognized expert in restorative and procedural justice practices in policing, community violence exposure, and reducing community trauma through relational policing."