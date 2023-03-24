Officials: 1 person found alive after Reading chocolate factory explosion leaves 2 dead, 5 missing

Two people have been confirmed dead, and several others hurt, after an explosion at a historic chocolate factory in Reading Friday night, according to officials. Five people remain unaccounted for after authorities say one person was rescued from the rubble.

Firefighters responded to R.M. Palmer Company on South 2nd Avenue around 5 p.m. Friday for reports of an explosion and a multi-alarm fire.

Authorities said the explosion leveled Building 2 of the facility and caused damage to Building 1. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the blast.

Exclusive video from FOX 29's Reading weather camera captured the explosion that sent chunks of debris flying into the air.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Rubble leftover after a building explosion in Reading. (Credit: FOX 43)

Two people are dead as five others remain missing as of Saturday morning. However, officials say there was "a sign of hope" after one person was found alive among the rubble of the deadly blast.

"Someone was found alive in rubble, not knowing if they were going to live or die," West Reading City Council Vice President Philip Wert said. "We found the person, and now they have a second chance."

The identity of the person, as well as their current condition, have not yet been released.

During a press conference Saturday morning, officials did say a recovery effort is still underway as rescue workers on the scene search for survivors.

A spokesperson from Tower Health said eight people were taken to Reading Hospital. One victim was transferred to another facility, two people are in fair condition and five have been discharged.

"I heard like a loud noise, like a roaring sound, then the house shook," said Liz Soto, who told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell that she still hasn't heard from a friend who works inside the factory.

"She went to work, she's confirmed to have gone to work, but we don't know anything about her," Soto said.

According to the company's website, R.M. Palmer has been in business since 1948 and currently employs more than 850 people with the destroyed building being built in the late 1950s, early 60s.

Officials say the chocolate company has been an upstanding member and integral partner in the community for decades.

"It's our responsibility to give back to them, because they've given to us," the vice president of the city council said. "And we're on it."