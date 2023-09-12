Washington County hosting costume exchange ahead of Halloween

article

Washington County is hosting a costume swap, where people can donate children's costumes and shop for different ones — for free.

The public is invited to drop off clean, gently used children's costumes at the Environmental Center, 4039 Cottage Grove Drive, in Woodbury between Sept. 12 and Oct. 10.

Costume donations will be accepted via the drive-through lane and inside the main entrance of the Free Product Room. The hours to drop off costumes are as follows:

Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Costume shopping will then be held from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Costumes are free but will be limited to one per child.