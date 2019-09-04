Washington County community mourns loss of K9 Xander

article

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of K9 Xander, who recently passed away.

According to the sheriff's office, Xander joined the department in 2012, teaming up with his handler Deputy Brad Volk.

"Together, they fought crime throughout Washington County, finding drugs, tracking suspects and greeting the public until his retirement this past May. More than just a member of our crime fighting team, Xander was a treasured and loving member of the Volk family," the department wrote on Facebook.