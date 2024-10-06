Walz speaks on various issues on Fox News Sunday

The Brief Gov. Walz was interviewed on Fox News Sunday about his stance on the Israel-Hamas War, abortion, the U.S. economy, his past misstatements, immigration and state laws he's past as governor of Minnesota. It is the governor's first appearance on a national Sunday news show program since becoming Harris' running mate.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appeared for a roughly 15-minute interview with Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream, his first Sunday news program appearance since becoming Harris' running mate in the 2024 election.

Isreal-Hamas war

The interview began with a question about the war between Israel and Hamas.

"Israel has a right to defend itself, we've always stood in that position, and we need to bring an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza," Walz said.

When pressed on if he would support a preemptive strike on Iran, Walz responded by saying, "Specific operations will be dealt with at the time."

Walz said in regard to the pro-Palestine protests that he supports everyone's first amendment rights, but clarified that "anti-Semitism has no place in this country."

Abortion

When the conversation moved to abortion, the governor was asked about recent legislation he passed in Minnesota.

"This puts the decision between the woman and her healthcare providers," Walz said. "They [Donald Trump and JD Vance] may see this as an election issue, we see it as a right for women to make their own bodily decisions."

The host then asked him about care for infants who survived abortion.

"Every doctor has a responsibility to provide what they can in any situation," Walz said.

Economy

When asked about citizens discussing the challenge of buying groceries, Gov. Walz spoke about recent positive economic data.

"We've seen a blockbuster jobs report this week, we've seen inflation coming down, and we've seen Harris lay out a middle-class agenda," Walz said.

Immigration

The governor was then asked about laws passed in Minnesota concerning people who immigrated to the country illegally, including laws that allow them to get driver's licenses, go to state universities and enroll in the state's free healthcare program for low-income residents.

Walz was asked if such a law would create an incentive for people to take a dangerous journey and why taxpayers should pay for such programs.

"Well, that's not the vice president's position, but I will say this, Minnesota ranks as a top five business state, we rank as a top three state for children living, and we're the top state for healthcare access. I will also add this, we also have some of the safest roads," Walz said.

He then blamed shortcomings in the national immigration policy on the U.S. Congress for not passing a comprehensive bill.

Past misstatements

The interview ended with questions about Walz's past misstatements, including those about his military service, his 1995 DUI arrest, and his wife's use of fertility treatment.

READ MORE: Gwen Walz clarifies fertility treatment

"I gotta be honest with you, Shannon. I don't think people care if I used IUI or IVF when we talk about this. What they understand is Donald Trump would resist those things," Walz said. "Look, I speak passionately. I had a whole career decades before I was in public office. I know, and I am very proud of my 24 years in service."

The host countered by saying that both Donald Trump and JD Vance have been very supportive of IVF.

Trump claimed to be a "leader on IVF" during the September debate with Kamala Harris.