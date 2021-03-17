Walz quarantining after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

article

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is quarantining after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

Walz was in a news conference with the infected staff member on Monday, according to his office, but was not within 6 feet of the staff member for more than 15 minutes, which is what health officials define as close contact. The governor canceled a tour of the new COVID-19 vaccination site in St. Cloud on Wednesday after learning the staff member had tested positive.

Walz will quarantine through March 25, which is 10 days after exposure, as per the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, his office says. He is postponing his State of the State speech, which was scheduled for Sunday.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm were also at the press conference on Monday and will quarantine until March 25 as well. Flanagan is partially vaccinated. Malcolm is vaccinated, but is still within the waiting period.

"The Governor hopes this serves as an important reminder for Minnesotans that, while we are close to the end of the pandemic, we must continue to take COVID-19 seriously," Walz’s office said in a statement. "Wear a mask, social distance, get tested, and sign up to get vaccinated."