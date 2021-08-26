Walz orders flags at half-staff to honor victims of Afghanistan attack

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is ordering flags at state and federal buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the deadly attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

At least 30 Afghans and 13 members of U.S. military died after two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds at the airport, according to Afghan and U.S. officials.

The order comes after a proclamation from President Joe Biden. It takes impact immediately and lasts until sunset on Aug. 30.

Businesses, organizations and residents are also encouraged to lower their flags in solidarity of the victims.