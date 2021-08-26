Expand / Collapse search

Walz orders flags at half-staff to honor victims of Afghanistan attack

By FOX 9 Staff
Pres. Biden addresses deadly bombing at Afghanistan airport

Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden spoke on the deadly bombing at the Kabul airport that left at least 12 servicemembers dead.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is ordering flags at state and federal buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the deadly attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

At least 30 Afghans and 13 members of U.S. military died after two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds at the airport, according to Afghan and U.S. officials.

The order comes after a proclamation from President Joe Biden. It takes impact immediately and lasts until sunset on Aug. 30.

Businesses, organizations and residents are also encouraged to lower their flags in solidarity of the victims.