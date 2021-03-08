Walz: More than 90% of districts, charter schools offering in-person learning

Governor Tim Walz announced Monday that more than 90% of districts and charter schools in Minnesota are offering students some form of in-person learning.

The news comes as nearly 55% of Minnesota’s educators, school staff, and child care providers have received the COVID-19 vaccine, officials announced Saturday. Meanwhile, more than one million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including 61.7% of Minnesotans aged 65+

In December, Governor Walz updated Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan to allow every elementary school across the state to operate in person, and in February, all middle and high school students were allowed to return to the classroom for hybrid or in-person learning.

"Across the state, Minnesota’s students are heading back to the classroom. As a former classroom teacher of more than 20 years and as a parent, I know how critical in-person learning is to a child’s wellbeing, and I am proud of this milestone," Gov. Walz said in a release. "With more than one million Minnesotans vaccinated against COVID-19 and our students back in the classroom, the light at the end of this pandemic grows brighter every day."

In addition to the new health and safety protocols, students and families who are learning in person, in a hybrid learning model, or participating in sports and activities are strongly encouraged to receive a COVID-19 test every two weeks. Families can find locations for free COVID testing on the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.