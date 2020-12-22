Expand / Collapse search
Walz, MDH provide update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution Tuesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Minnesota
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz is expected to provide an update Tuesday on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Minnesota.  

The governor will join Minnesota Department of Health officials at a 2 p.m. news conference. Watch the news conference live on FOX 9 and streaming at fox9.com/live.

MDH updated its timeline on Monday for who will get the vaccine and when. Up until now, front line workers were the first group of Minnesotans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. By next week, that will group will expand to include long-term care residents. 

Health officials are hoping to get 500,000 people vaccinated by the end of January. But, that goal hinges on whether Minnesota receives enough doses of the vaccine from the federal government. 

500,000 health care workers, long-term care residents to be vaccinated by end of January

Minnesota health officials expect they will be done vaccinating a half-million health care workers and long-term care residents by the end of January.

By February, the next wave of vaccinations would include essential workers such as first responders and teachers as well as people 75 and older. 

So far, only a fraction of the first doses have been administered. As of Sunday, 2,900 health care workers in Minnesota had been vaccinated. There is also a push to make sure that some of the hardest hit communities are vaccinated against the virus. 

North Point Health and Wellness Center in Minneapolis plans to launch public service announcements to reassure those who may be apprehensive about getting vaccinated. The move comes as national health leaders work to combat virus mistrust in communities of color. 

Minnesota plans to launch a website this week that will track vaccine progress. 