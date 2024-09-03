Gov. Walz seeks union support while campaigning on Labor Day

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz spent Labor Day campaigning in Wisconsin and meeting with labor leaders in St. Paul. His motorcade was involved in a crash while heading to the event in Wisconsin. Walz's vehicle was not involved, but other staff members were injured.



Labor voters may hold the key to the presidency, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz spent his Labor Day wooing union members.

Gov. Walz campaigns on Labor Day

Minnesota labor leaders got the first bite of the Walz apple on Labor Day. He met briefly with several of them before boarding the newly labeled Harris-Walz campaign plane.

Those union chiefs said the Democratic ticket would be much more favorable for members’ bottom lines. But social issues, including immigration, have crept into the calculus and union members helped Donald Trump win in 2016.

"I think that it's time for members to realize that they need to vote for the people that are going to make sure that they earn a living and can support their family," said Dan McConnell, president of the Minnesota Building Trades Council.

Walz then traveled to Wisconsin to speak at the Milwaukee Area Labor Council’s Laborfest 2024. On the way to the event, some vehicles in his motorcade crashed. While Walz's vehicle was not involved, other staff members were injured in the collision.

At the event, Walz addressed the motorcade crash at the top of his remarks and continued with making his case for the labor-friendly Harris-Walz ticket.

"Sisters and brothers in labor, it’s time to get off the sidelines and get on the field," the Democratic vice presidential nominee told the crowd.

"What goes with being a teacher and coach, I was a dues-paying member," he added.

Digging deeper

Former president Trump and running mate JD Vance didn’t meet with labor leaders on Labor Day, but Trump took to Truth Social to tout his record on trade deals and job training.

Minnesota labor leaders argued Trump's tariffs hurt American workers while Walz has a pro-labor record of passing earned sick and safe time, the Minnesota Paid Family Leave Act, and unemployment for hourly school workers.

"Doing some of these things really help working families and support them with wages and benefits," said Shannon Douvier, executive director of AFSCME Council 65.

Nearly every large union has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, arguing she’d continue the policies of President Biden. Many of them call him the most pro-union president ever.

But the Teamsters are undecided in 2024 and president Sean O’Brien spoke at just one of the conventions — the Republican National Convention.

"Teamsters are here to say ‘We are not beholden to anyone or any party,'" O'Brien told the RNC.

Also on the labor front, the campaigns are arguing over job creation. Since Biden took office, unemployment is down and average pay is up 17%. Wages grew by 15% during Trump’s term, which beat inflation.

Unemployment was often low, but with the caveat of COVID, the country lost 2.7 million jobs during his term.