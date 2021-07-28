Walt Disney World to require masks indoors starting July 30

article

Walt Disney World says face coverings will be required in certain parts of the park, starting July 30.

According to a notice posted on the Orlando theme park's website, masks will be required for all guests ages 2 and up while they are indoors and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner. The new rules apply "regardless of vaccination status," the announcement says.

Face coverings remain optional for all guests in outdoor common areas, but will be required while entering and throughout all attractions, the park said.

The park's current mask guidelines will remain in effect through July 29, so masks will be optional for vaccinated guests until then.

For more on Walt Disney World's mask policies, visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates/#drawer-card-faceCoverings.

