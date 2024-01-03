Walmart bringing poke ‘to the masses’ by adding restaurants inside locations nationwide

article

Walmart has plans to diversify its offerings in the coming year – by bringing poke bowls to a wider audience by adding restaurants throughout its locations nationwide.

The partnership is with Uncle Sharkii, a fast food franchise with Hawaiian roots serving poke bowls, boba teas and Dole soft-serve.

Poke is a diced raw fish, and is commonly eaten in "bowl" form with rice and added veggies, sauces and other toppings, as seen in this image of Uncle Sharkii’s offerings.

Image: Uncle Sharkii in RestaurantNews.com press release

The two companies announced their vision and partnership last year, with the first location opening up inside a Walmart in October in California .

Uncle Sharkii is bringing a new look to its Walmart locations, as well as exclusive menu items designed specifically for Walmart customers.

A press release posted on RestaurantNews.com states the rollout begins with 10 locations throughout California over the next five months, with a "nationwide expansion" in the works.

Uncle Sharkii has other non-Walmart locations throughout California, Hawaii, Texas and Utah, with other locations opening soon in Arizona and Nevada.

This story was reported from Detroit.