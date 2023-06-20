Waite Park motorcycle crash leaves man dead, speed likely a factor police say

A crash in Waite Park involving a motorcycle left one person dead.

The Waite Park Police Department said officers were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car that occurred near the intersection of 2nd Avenue South and 2nd Street South on Sunday.

According to witness accounts, a Honda Civic driven by an 81-year-old from St. Cloud was exiting a parking lot on the west side of 2nd Avenue South and turning north onto 2nd Avenue South when a motorcycle driven by a 30-year-old from Annandale was traveling south on 2nd Avenue South when the crash occurred.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the motorcyclist was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance with life-threatening injuries, later dying.

The 81-year-old driver was not injured in the crash.

Speed may have been a factor in the crash, and it remains under investigation, according to police.