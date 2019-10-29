Wadena County Sheriff apprehends escaped inmate after day-long search

article

Law enforcement has apprehended an inmate that escaped from Wadena County Jail Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office made the announcement just before 5:30 pm., thanking everyone who called its office with information. The Sheriff said he was found in Wadena.

The inmate escaped Monday while transitioning to a court appearance around 2:45 p.m. He is 34-year-old Ryan Petro, of Wadena.

He was originally booked into jail Sept. 29 for misdemeanor obstruction legal process, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor damage to property, misdemeanor fleeing on foot and felony first degree burglary.