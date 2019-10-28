34-year-old inmate escapes from Wadena County Jail

article

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate that escaped from the county jail while transitioning to a court appearance Monday.

The 34-year-old man escaped around 2:45 p.m. He has been identified as Ryan Petro, of Wadena.

He was booked into jail Sept. 28 for misdemeanor obstruction legal process, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor damage to property, misdemeanor fleeing on foot and felony first degree burglary.

The Sheriff’s Office says he is in an orange shirt and is handcuffed. He is considered dangerous. Petro was last seen in the area of Colfax Avenue SE.

Law enforcement says not to approach the man if located. Call 911 if you see him.