Voices for Change: New journal aims to support Black men's mental health

The Brief Josh Cobb has created a guided journal called "The Black Parachute" to support the mental health of African-American men. The journal will be available for free this summer, with pop-ups planned in St. Paul within the next month. Cobb hopes the journal will help break down stigma and provide a safe space for Black men to reflect and heal.



A new journal aims to make it easier for Black men to talk about their mental health and find support.

A journal inspired by personal experience

What we know:

Josh Cobb, who has managed chronic depression and anxiety for most of his life, says journaling has been a lifeline for him.

"Writing was always freeing to me," said Cobb.

Cobb has created "The Black Parachute," a guided journal specifically for African-American men.

The journal features 365 questions, one for each day of the year, encouraging users to reflect on their experiences and write about their emotions as a way to improve mental health.

"It's about getting black men the access that they need and deserve and doing it in a way that doesn't belittle you. You don't lose your dignity by sitting in your room and writing about your thoughts," said Cobb.

Research shows suicide is the third leading cause of death for young Black men, who often face higher rates of depression due to trauma, discrimination and systemic racism. Cobb says many do not seek help because of cultural stigma, distrust of the healthcare system and a lack of Black mental health professionals.

A new approach to mental health support

Why you should care:

Cobb believes that suppressing emotions can be damaging.

"You incarcerate yourself by suppressing all this stuff, by not talking about it, by not writing about it, by not even just acknowledging you suppress it, and it's gonna come out," said Cobb.

He hopes "The Black Parachute" can offer a "soft landing" for Black men navigating the pressures of masculinity and mental health.

"This is, hey. No, you are still strong. You're still who you are. But we're providing a parachute for you in the turbulent areas that Black masculinity can bring is essentially what it's for," said Cobb.

'We're making our community better by making our Black men better'

What they're saying:

"The Black Parachute" is designed to help Black men reflect, heal and find strength through writing — without sacrificing dignity or identity. Cobb plans to distribute the journal for free this summer, with a couple of pop-ups in St. Paul within the next month.

He says his goal is simple: "If one person comes to me and says, ‘Hey this touched my life, this changed my life,’ I did all the work that I needed to do," said Cobb.

Dig deeper:

The pop-ups will be on Saturday, April 11 and Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Flava Coffee in St Paul. For more information about The Black Parachute, click here.