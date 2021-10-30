Vincent van Gogh hot air balloon launches in Minneapolis to celebrate exhibit expansion

article

A 92-foot tall Vincent van Gogh hot air balloon launched Saturday morning in Minneapolis to celebrate the extension of the immersive art exhibit.

The event is part of the Immersive van Gogh Exhibit currently in town, which will now be open in northeast Minneapolis until Feb. 6.

Visitors can also find a balloon artist at the inflation site, and there will be complimentary donuts from a local bakery, coffee, cocoa and a few Halloween treats. Kids are welcome to come in costume and trick or treat at the balloon site. Those who attend the event are encouraged to wear Van Gogh-themed costumes/clothing.

