Vikings superfan builds U.S. Bank Stadium out of Legos

The Brief Camden Tatsapaugh built a replica of U.S. Bank Stadium out of Lego bricks. It took Tatsapaugh 15,000 bricks and 2 1/2 years to finish his passion project. The small scale model includes miniature versions of stadium staples like the Gjallarhorn, glass doors that open at the front, and the U.S. flag that hangs from the truss.



A Minnesota Vikings superfan fan has found a unique way to honor the team's home stadium.

Labor of love

What we know:

For nearly a decade, U.S. Bank Stadium has been one of the premiere destinations in the NFL.

Now a superfan has built an homage to the home of the Minnesota Vikings, brick by brick.

"It's a pretty amazing feeling to be finished with it. It's pretty surreal that it's finally done," said Tatsapaugh.

'It is roughly to scale'

The backstory:

Even though he lives in Hartford Connecticut, Camden Tatsapaugh is a die hard Vikings fan, like his father, who started following Fran Tarkenton when he played for the New York Giants, and continued when he was traded to the Vikings in the early 70s.

After Tatsapaugh rediscovered his love of Legos during the pandemic, he decided to build a replica of US Bank Stadium out of the tiny toy bricks, first digitally and then in real life.

"The idea of building U.S. Bank Stadium just seemed perfect because I'm combining two things I really like, Legos and the Vikings," said Tatsapaugh.

It took 15,000 Legos and 2 1/2 years for Tatsapaugh to finish the small scale model that is 3 1/2 feet long, 3 feet wide and 14 inches tall.

His shrine to the "People's Stadium" includes miniature versions of staples like the Gjallarhorn, the glass doors that open at the front, and the U.S. flag that hangs from the truss.

But it doesn't have a roof because Tatsapaugh says it would have been too heavy for the structure to support.

"I've gotten a lot of great comments and engagement from Vikings fans and Lego fans and it's been a really positive experience so far. It's been really amazing to feel the support," said Tatsapaugh.

‘This is amazing’

What they're saying:

Tatsapaugh posted videos of the building process on Tik Tok under the name Brickletics, which so far have gained more than 250,000 views.

But he's hoping to bring his Lego stadium to Minnesota, where it can be put on display and Vikings fans can see it for themselves.

"Never set out to be a Lego artist, but here we are. And now I just want to see if I can have a positive impact on the community by bringing this piece of art for people to enjoy," said Tatsapaugh.