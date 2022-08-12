Expand / Collapse search

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19

By Fox 9 Staff
Updated 1:09PM
Kirk Cousins spoke with reporters after practice Tuesday as the Minnesota Vikings are in Week 2 of organized team activities at TCO Performance Center.

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 after previously missing practice Thursday.

Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell said Friday that Kirk Cousins tested positive for the virus and will not be playing in the preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The quarterback will be in isolation for a minimum of 5 days. Cousins also missed last year’s Week 17 loss at the Green Bay Packers due to COVID-19. The Vikings lost that game, and were eliminated from playoff contention.