Vikings OC Wes Phillips arrested for DWI

By FOX 9 Staff
Minnesota Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 27: Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips of the Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to the start of the game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 27, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Bears defeate (Getty Images)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings have confirmed Offensive Coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested Friday night for misdemeanor DWI.

Jail records show Phillips being booked into the Hennepin County Jail around 11 p.m. on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was release around 1:26 a.m. Saturday after posting a $300 bond. He has an initial court appearance scheduled for Dec. 21.

Saturday afternoon, the Vikings release a statement: 

"Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night. This morning we contacted the NFL, and after internal discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon. We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time."

Phillips is in his second season as the Vikings offensive coordinator, hired after Kevin O'Connell replaced Mike Zimmer as head coach last season. Phillips had previously worked with O'Connell with the L.A. Rams in 2020 and 2021. He's in his 17th season coaching in the NFL.

The Vikings kick off against the Raiders on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. 