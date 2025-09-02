Vikings host inclusive sports practice for kids with disabilities

The Brief The practice event was led by the 2025 rookie class. Children ran through drills to learn about passing, kicking and running. The goal of the event is to break down existing stigmas surrounding athletes with disabilities.



On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings' rookie class traded in their usual practice drills for something more meaningful.

Minnesota Vikings host kids with disabilities

The backstory:

Max Brosmer and company coached children with physical disabilities through a day of football and fun.

"I think it’s an amazing opportunity for us to be able to give back," the Vikings quarterback told FOX 9. "These kids are having so much fun. Their smiles light you up. This is an incredible experience, not just for them, but for us as well."

The team hopes that the memories made this week will last a lifetime.

"It’s really nice out here. I like seeing all the players show up and have fun with us," participant Avery Eback said.

More importantly, the event was all about building confidence in the next generation.