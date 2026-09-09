Vikings embrace Harrison Smith’s return, declare McCarthy 3rd string QB

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings begin their first week of game prep practice ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Harrison Smith returns for his 15th NFL season and backup quarterback roles are set for now.



The Minnesota Vikings are settling into their regular routine as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Preparing for the Packers

What we know:

Head coach Kevin O'Connell met with the media before practice on Wednesday to share updates on key players and the team's preparation for Sunday’s game.

Harrison Smith returns for another season

Dig deeper:

O'Connell confirmed that Harrison Smith is back for his 15th season as the Vikings safety, saying the team was really excited to get him back and believes everyone got better because of it.

O'Connell noted there's a chance Smith could play this weekend, crediting his ability to stay in shape, sharing that he started to sense Smith would return during their weekly conversations in recent weeks, though he understands that returning during training camp isn't always appealing for a veteran player.

The coach added he's looking forward to having coffee with Smith in his office on Fridays and expects to get smarter from those conversations.

QB depth chart set for now

Dig deeper:

O'Connell also addressed the backup quarterback situation, clarifying that former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy will be the Vikings' third-string quarterback, while Carson Wentz will back up Kyler Murray. The coach described the backup situation as a week-to-week decision.

With more than 100 career starts, O'Connell said Wentz gives the team the best chance to win as a backup, given his experience in the NFL.

O'Connell said he's still excited to work with McCarthy and wants to keep the backup role flexible in case they need to make a change, calling it a progression that allows McCarthy to develop without pressure, since he's still two snaps away from playing.

O'Connell said McCarthy had some great questions about the game plan and brings a lot of energy, noting he only has 10 starts and is a young player, but he's eager to help him get ready for when his time comes.

What they're saying:

O'Connell emphasized the importance of routine as the team enters game prep practice, highlighting Smith's leadership and the value of having experienced players in the locker room.

The coach also expressed confidence in the quarterback group and the team's ability to adapt as the season progresses.

What's next:

The Vikings will continue their practice routine this week as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

O'Connell said the team will keep evaluating the backup quarterback situation and focus on getting everyone ready for the season.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if Harrison Smith will play Sunday and how the backup quarterback roles might shift as the season unfolds.