Vikings DE Everson Griffen placed on reserve/non-football illness list

Minnesota Vikings defense end Everson Griffen is officially out for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers and has been placed on the reserve/non-football illness list, the team announced Friday.

Griffen is "getting the care he needs" after an apparent mental health incident inside of his home Wednesday.

Griffen, 33, posted a disturbing video on his Instagram early Wednesday morning showing him holding a gun. The video was later deleted but followed up by screenshots of text messages to his agent asking for help and telling him to call 911, saying someone was trying to kill him. That post was also deleted.

Officers and other law enforcement agencies responded to Griffen’s house around 3 a.m. Wednesday after he called 911 saying someone was inside his home, the Minnetrista Department of Public Safety said. He reportedly told the dispatcher he fired a weapon, but no one was injured. No intruder was located, according to police.

Law enforcement and Vikings team psychologists was in communication with Griffen since 7 a.m., but he refused to come out of his home, police said. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., the Vikings said, "Griffen came out of his home without incident."

Head coach Mike Zimmer said he was made aware of the situation with Griffen early Wednesday morning and that he had talked to the team but could not comment further.

"We’re only concerned about his well-being," head coach Mike Zimmer said in a press conference Wednesday. "He’s been with us a long time - good guy, works hard."

Speaking with the media, Dalvin Cook also weighed in on the situation, saying everyone was hoping for the best for Griffen.

"We're just trying to make sure he's okay," said Cook. "That's our brother first, make sure his family is okay. Make sure he gets the proper treatment and the love that he needs to get through the times that he's going through right now."

The defensive end stepped away for several games in 2018 to undergo a mental health evaluation following a series of incidents that had the team concerned about his well-being.

Griffen spent his first 10 seasons in the NFL with the Vikings, rejoining the team this season after playing for the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions in 2020.