Dashcam video: Man rams St. Paul police squad with truck

A driver has been sentenced for the assault of a St. Paul police officer for an incident where he rammed their squad with his truck in 2021.

Ble Moo was sentenced Wednesday to more than 8 years in prison for the incident in October 2021. He will receive credit towards his sentence for 439 days he spent in jail.

Moo was accused of ramming the St. Paul police squad as they tried to arrest him for slashing his wife with a knife. As squads moved in on him in the parking lot of the Health Partners Clinic on Wabasha Street, the video shows Moo trying to get away, crashing into the squad in the process.

After the crash, officers were soon able to pull him from the vehicle and make an arrest.

Moo ultimately pled guilty to the assault of a police officer, while prosecutors dropped other assault charges and a charge of attempted murder of a police officer.