Video shows Xcel Energy truck smash into Minneapolis business

New surveillance video shows a studio owner narrowly escaping injury when the driver of an Xcel Energy truck crashed into his business last week in Minneapolis.

The truck careened into Supply Studio, an art studio along Hennepin Avenue near 7th Street SE last Wednesday.

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt, but the studio's owner was just feet away from being hit.

What does the new video show?

The new video shows the studio's owner walking through the room moments before disaster struck. The owner crosses the studio space moments before the truck comes crashing in.

Seconds later, a flash of light is seen through the studio window before the truck bursts through the wall.

How did it happen?

That stretch of Hennepin Avenue has been reduced to a single lane, guiding drivers by cones around construction equipment. Police say the driver of the truck overcorrected in the construction zone. Xcel said the truck hit a concrete base which caused the driver to lose control.

The crash caused significant damage, including a partial collapse of the building wall.